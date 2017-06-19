The Crew 2 will let you switch between vehicles on the fly

While the first instalment didn't exactly set the world ablaze, I'm really looking forward to The Crew 2. I love driving very fast in video games, and flying very fast is quite nice too. As it turns out, you'll be able to go from driving a car to flying a plane to captaining a boat with a single button press in Ubisoft's next open world racer.

Just look at the gif:

That's just a small moment from this The Crew 2 video, which serves up nearly ten minutes of footage from the game. Some may have seen it when the game was announced last week at E3. There's a very impressive looking boat race through cave networks.

The video is focused on the game's triathlon mode, which sets players along routes requiring all three vehicle types in the game. The Crew 2 will launch early next year.