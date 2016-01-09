The Coolest Stuff We Saw At CES 2016
Now that the dust has settled and CES 2016 is winding down, we thought we would share with you some of the coolest tech/hardware we saw at the show. Click through the following gallery and let us know what you're most excited about in the comments below!
Digital Storm showed off its updated Aventum 3 chassis with a new hard tubing design. Using elbow connectors this time around, you still get a clean, sharp look out of the water cooling, but it's much more sturdy and secure this time around. For more information on what Digital Storm showed off at CES, see here.
CyberPower has done something we never thought to do, the company has built two computers into one chassis. Called the "Pro Streamer," the computer is built for Twitch streamers who want to be able to game on one system and interact with viewers on the other system. Both systems not only run in the same case, but use the same power supply and liquid cooling system as well. You can read more about CyberPower's CES offering here.
HTC showed off its newly revamped developer kit at CES and the biggest addition this time around is the new front-facing camera, which will allow you to see if your cat is within accidental kicking range. The screen is also a bit brighter and the headset has improved optics. There are also some improvements made to the ergonomics of the controller and the light houses are more quiet, too. For more information on the updated HMD, see here.
In case you were wondering, this was the room set up for the Vive demo. You can see the light houses hung up on the walls.
The Vive demos were actually running some Origin PC gaming laptops, outfitted with a desktop 980, of course.
DeepCool is working on a prototype for a water-cooled power supply, because...why not? You can read more about it here.
If you thought Mini ITX systems were small, then you'll be amazed by Intel's new mini STX form factor. The board measures roughly 5x5 inches and you can learn more about ECS' board here.
Patriot is getting into the M.2 NVME SSD space with its Hellfire drive here. As you can see from the specs, it's read and write speeds should be able to go up to 2,500MB/s and 600MB/s, respectively.
We like HyperX's gaming headsets, so much so that we recommended the company's Cloud II headset as our Dream Machine cans this past year. So we're excited to hear that HyperX is working on a more premium headset called the Cloud Revolver. You can hear more about it here.
CyberPower us working on a plank so you can have your own lapboard to place your keyboard and mouse on. The version that you see here uses some custom artwork, and the company hopes to make the final version out of wood, but the company is still in the experimental stages, as this device would be pretty expensive, and want to know if you are interested and how much you would pay to get one. Do let them know in the comments below!
Intel recently revealed a new Compute Stick (see: left) that will run Windows 10, have 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage for around 130 bones. The company says it also addressed the Stick's wifi issues this time around.
This is what you'll get when you purchase your $600 Oculus Rift bundle: The Rift headset, an Xbox One controller, a wireless remote, and the tracking station.
While MSI's trashcan-like PC may be very reminiscent of Apple's Mac Pro, this one is designed for gamers and can scale up to use two 980 GPUs in SLI. For more information on MSI's Vortex PC, see here.
Another interesting piece of hardware that MSI showed off at its suite is a gaming laptop with Tobii eye tracking software. We played Assassin's Creed on it and it tracked our eyes so that we could look around the monitor to see which grappling points to hook on to. You can see it being demoed here.
Origin PC shows off its ultra powerful but ultra small Chronos Mini ITX gaming system. Seriously, it's about the most powerful thing you can fit in a space that small. It can house a Titan X and a 5960X with four storage drives. Also, did we mention that its water cooled? For more info on the system, see here.
Another awesome piece of hardware we saw at Origin's suite is the company's upcoming gaming AIO. Called the Omni, the AIO uses a 34-inch ultrawide panel from Samsung and high-end desktop parts that can be scaled up to a Titan X and 5960X. It's also quite serviceable as you'll see in this video here.
If there is one magical case at CES, it's got to be In-Win's "Black Whole" chassis. In-Win is calling it the Black Whole because if you stare at the front of it, the darkness seems to go on forever. The company is using lights and a bunch of mirrors to trick your brain into thinking you're peering into the vast expanse of the universe. It's wicked awesome.