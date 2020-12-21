The Citizen Kane of Cyberpunk 2077 bug videos is here

Yes, we've all seen the Cyberpunk 2077 bug videos by now. Players soaring into space, sinking to Night City's core, endlessly respawning police, T-poses, and a hundred other neon glitches. But there's never been anything like this, a series of happenings that stitch together into probably the greatest half-minute of Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay yet.

Posted by Szynite on the Cyberpunk subreddit, the clip begins with the player riding a bike, before an unexplained cascade of vehicles on their left triggers... well, see for yourself. And do hang around for the ending.

"Hola!" BOOM. If there's a more perfect encapsulation of how Cyberpunk 2077's launch went, I've yet to see it.

Having watched this several times, what makes it is the circularity: the initial vehicles distracting the driver, who crashes and suddenly it's insta-police, making them run back to the vehicles going physics-crazy. The man who emerges from the cab at the end walks on air, some sort of virtual god for an instant, before the "Hola" seems to trigger the blast that, for some reason, explodes him head-first. The comic timing is so perfect it brings to mind the 'popcorn' scene in Grosse Pointe Blank, or did for me anyway.

After what can only be described as an extremely bad week, CD Projekt Red continues to work on fixing the game's issues, even if the claim that this includes the game's AI seems a little eyebrow-raising. But the bugs keep coming, some of them save-breaking, and things could yet get worse for CD Projekt, with some investors reportedly sniffing around the idea of a class-action lawsuit.

It's enough to give anyone conniptions. Cyberpunk 2077 has its problems, and then some. But at least, in this case, it's produced something that even Boiling Point would be proud of.