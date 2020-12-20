CD Projekt may face class-action lawsuits over Cyberpunk 2077

If you were wondering how significant the Cyberpunk 2077 launch kerfuffle has become, now even the New York Times is running a feature explaining what went wrong with, as they put it, what should have been the biggest videogame of the year.

After calling Cyberpunk 2077, "rife with errors, populated by characters running on barely functional artificial intelligence, and largely incompatible with the older gaming consoles meant to support it", the story summarizes the history of CD Projekt, the eight years of hype that preceded its latest game's launch, and the rough week that has followed.

In looking to the future the New York Times mentions that, "Lawyers and investors in Warsaw are circling the situation, contemplating a class-action lawsuit against the company". That's in reference to a post by Mikołaj Orzechowski, a partner in the Polish firm Mikołaj Orzechowski who is apparently also an investor in CDPR, who writes (according to Google Translate), "we are currently analyzing, together with the law firm's team, the grounds for bringing a class action together with the notification of the possibility of committing a crime under Art. 286 of the Penal Code. - misrepresentation in order to obtain financial benefits".

Meanwhile, a press release from New York firm Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has announced that it too is "investigating a potential securities class action lawsuit against CD Projekt SA" and calls for investors who have incurred losses to make contact.

This seems like the final capstone in what has been a very bad week for CD Projekt.