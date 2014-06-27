The best Steam Summer Sale deals: Day 9

There aren't any big surprises in today's Daily Deals (how many times has GTAIV been discounted?), but cheap games are cheap games and there are some good ones today. There are also some holdovers from previous days, such as the BioShock Triple Pack , which has only lost 8% of its discount since Wednesday. Peek at our picks from previous days to see if any former Daily Deals are still discounted.

Don't forget to check out GOG's summer deals, too.

Reminder: if a game isn't a daily deal or a flash sale, it could pop up later in the sale for an even lower price. If you want to be safe, wait until June 30 to pick up a sale-long deal.

5 - Resident Evil 4: Ultimate HD Edition

40% off: $11.99 / £8.99 - Steam store page

Resident Evil 4 got a terrible PC port once, long ago. It's a sensitive topic. We don't like to talk about it. But the Ultimate HD Edition does justice to one of the greatest shooters of all time, with cleaned-up textures, a 60 fps option and responsive keyboard and mouse controls. The game is just as intense and brilliantly crafted as it was in 2004. The port has even gotten some substantial updates since release to fix bugs, improve some graphical effects, and eliminate a few of our complaints, like allowing us to remap the keys used for QTEs. RE4 is always worth playing again, and this is the version to play.

4 - Grand Theft Auto Complete Pack

80% off: $9.99 / £6.24 - Steam store page

Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City, and Grand Theft Auto IV—that's a lot of Grand Theft Auto. If you're only interested in GTAIV, the Complete Edition is also 80% off and half the price of the Complete Pack. It's been a while since GTAIV released (has it really been six years already?), so there's a decent chance you have no need for it, but it's a nice gift for anyone who hasn't yet seen a horse take it to the limit.

3 - Age of Empires II HD

75% off: $4.99 / £3.74 - Steam store page

Teutonic Knights. In HD. What more can you ask for? If that isn't enough, there are a few more benefits to this HD port of one of the greatest strategy games of all time, like online multiplayer and Steam Workshop support? How about a new expansion with five new civilizations? Twitch streaming? Modern Windows support? If you like Age of Empires II, well, you should probably own this.

2 - Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director's Cut

75% off: $4.99 / £3.24 - Steam store page

It was no small feat to bring back a franchise as beloved as Deus Ex. Eidos Montreal took on the task in the best way possible, creating a prequel that hints at the future from the first game, but puts its own stamp on the world. The director's cut here includes the full game and its Missing Link DLC, plus optional developer commentary. It's a great package for very little money.

1 - System Shock 2

85% off: $1.49 / £1.04 - Steam store page | Flash deal: buy before 8 p.m. EST

A bonafide classic of PC gaming, Irrational's first game set the template for its modern shooters, BioShock and BioShock Infinite. There aren't a lot of moments in the halls of the Von Braun when you don't feel vulnerable and alone, listening for the groans of mutants—or worse, the babbling of cybernetic midwives—and wondering how you'll get past them. Yes, the game is 15 years old, but this new release includes an improved engine, and the game's passionate fans have made plenty of mods that improve textures and models. If you ever wondered where the seeds of Rapture come from, you can find out here for less than the price of a cup of coffe.

Other deals today

Remember that games not categorized as Daily Deals or Flash Sales may be reduced further later in the sale.

Payday 2 (80% off) $5.99 / £4.59

BioShock Triple Pack (75% off) $14.99 / £9.99