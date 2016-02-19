The best pro gaming to watch this weekend

Things heat up in the dead of winter as the professional CS:GO circuit heads to beautiful Barcelona and the entire American continent competes for a scant few slots at the Winter Championship in March. There's also Dota 2 league play and the ongoing drama of the League of Legends season if you prefer your esports isometric and wizard-centric.

Hearthstone: Americas Winter Preliminary

Hundreds of the best Hearthstone players in the Americas duke it out across more than dozen locations. The top eight players will advance to the Americas Winter Championship next month, where there's $100,000 and a place at the Hearthstone World Championship on the line. You can find more info here and find the stream on Twitch.

Dota 2: WePlay League Season 3

This is a bit of a quiet weekend for Dota 2, but there are games to be played in the WePlay Dota 2 league nonetheless. On Saturday you can catch games in EU East between Power Rangers and Hellraisers followed by Empire vs. Na'Vi. Those begin at 16:00 GMT/08:00 PST. On Sunday the action shifts to Southeast Asia as First Departure take on first MVP.Phoenix and then Mineski starting at 13:00 GMT/05:00 PST. Find the stream over at JoinDotaRED.

League of Legends: NA LCS Spring/LoL Pro League Spring

Another busy weekend for League, as both the NA LCS and China's LPL see top-level play all weekend. You can find schedules for both, along with the streams, on the official LoLesports site.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive: ESL Barcelona Invitational presented by MWC

Some of the best CS:GO teams of the world play for €75,000. Tune in to see Fnatic, EnvyUS, and Astralis take on qualifying teams from Europe and—specifically—Spain. Games are running throughout the weekend from 07:30 GMT/23:30 PST. Catch it all on ESL's CSGO Twitch stream.

PC Gamer Pro is dedicated to esports and competitive gaming. Check back every day for exciting, fun and informative articles about League of Legends, Dota 2, Hearthstone, CS:GO and more. GL HF!