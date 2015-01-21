The Best GTA 5 Mods... for GTA 4

It's no secret that GTA 5's release onto PC has been delayed, and it's even less of a secret how impatient PC gamers are to finally get their keyboards on it. Now pushed back to March, we've still got a couple months to wait before we can drive around Los Santos in shiny sportscars, swap between the game's three protagonists, and snap a thousand selfies of our characters in action.

Or do we have to wait? Thanks to modders, PC gamers can get a healthy taste of GTA 5 right now. Inside, you'll find a collection of mods that will at least partially transform GTA 4 into GTA 5 while we wait, once again, for the real thing.