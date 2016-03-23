The Banner Saga 2 is coming in April

The Viking sim sequel Banner Saga 2 was delayed in late 2015 to sometime in the first quarter of 2016. It's not actually going to make that promised launch window, but it'll be close enough that you probably won't mind: Developer Stoic announced today that it will be out on April 19.

The Steam preorders are available for ten percent off the regular price, and Stoic warned that there will be no further launch day discounts. The regular price will be slightly cheaper than the original Banner Saga was at launch, however, coming in at $20, as opposed to the $25 dollar price tag on the first game.

The Banner Saga 2 will follow closely behind the story told in the original, and decisions made in that game will have an impact on how the sequel begins. It will feature new characters, races, enemies, and allies, and also an improved combat system with greater enemy variety, different victory scenarios, improved battle boards, and better storytelling during battles.

We got some hands-on time with it back in September and it looked quite promising, especially regarding the changes to the combat system. You can find out more about what's coming at bannersaga2.com.