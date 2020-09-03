Thanks to this CK3 mod, I can't stop creating extremely tall rulers with eyepatches

Crusader Kings 3 hasn't really hooked me yet—I'm still learning to play (re-learning, technically, since I played a bunch of CK2) and I haven't really decided what kind of ruler I want to be, or what part of the world I want to rule in. And despite several trips across the map, I haven't found a current ruler I'm dying to inhabit.

But there's a custom ruler designer mod by SarcFa that lets you, for the most part, tailor a new ruler to your liking. It sets you up as the heir to any current ruler and conveniently kills them off when you're done picking from a massive list of traits and attributes. You can pick your custom ruler's culture, assign points to their skills, and select a number of health attributes (both good and bad). You don't get to see what your ruler looks like until you're done, but that's part of the fun.

While I was nosing through the traits of my custom ruler, I found a negative health option where my character would be missing an eye, thus giving them an eyepatch. I also saw you could choose 'Giant' which is another negative health attribute—gigantism in humans comes with a whole host of related health issues. On the plus side, in Crusader Kings 3, it makes your character much taller than everyone else.

Lo and behold, when I completed my character they looked absolutely imposing, towering over their spouses and wearing a badass eyepatch. And I do mean towering. In that image above, my queen isn't standing next to a couple of kids—those are full-grown men. I still haven't started playing an actual game with any of my extremely tall, one-eyed rulers, I just keep on creating more of them to see how they turn out.

Nicely, when you save and exit to the main menu, CK3 gives you a family portrait to gaze upon, so after I create my ruler and quickly marry them (so there's a spouse and maybe a child in the portrait for scale) I save and quit, take a picture, then dive back in and start creating another tall, one-eyed ruler.

Here's a few I've made so far. I love all of them equally.

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

(Image credit: Paradox Interactive)

You can find SarcFa's Custom Ruler Designer mod here, as well as in the Steam Workshop. Make sure you read the instructions fully—as I said, you're killing off or disinheriting an entire bloodline in order to replace them with your custom ruler.

And if you're interested in modifying your game in more extreme ways, we've got a list of Crusader Kings 3 cheats and console commands here.