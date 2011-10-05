Test out text adventures for IFComp 2011

TIGSource have just pointed out that judging has begun for the 2011 Interactive Fiction competition .

There are 38 text adventures waiting to be read. To participate, download all the games in one bumper package (which still only weighs in at 25.6 Mb), download each one individually or play a selection of the games online . Judging is open to anyone until November 15.

Matt Wigdahl's Aotearoa won the 2010 IFComp, so it's probably a good place to start if you need some perspective. You can play it online here .