Terraria patch adds new creatures, items and costumes

An enormous Terraria update has arrived, adding dozens of new enemies and items to the game. Corrupt Bunnies and Corrupt Goldfish join the hordes of creatures inhabiting Terraria's randomly generated 2D worlds, and new rare enemies like "Dr. Bones" and "The Groom" will stand between you and a series of new 'Vanity Items'. These will let you change your appearance without negating the stat bonuses of the armour you're wearing. Costume pieces include a top hat, a ninja outfit, a tuxedo and more. The new Clothier NPC will move in once "conditions are met" to sell some of the new items, including a very familiar plumber's outfit.
On top of all that, The Eater of Worlds is now tougher than ever. Nyooo! Get the full patch notes below.
Thanks to RPS for the heads up. Here's the full list of updates.
Items
- Added Feature! – Social Slots. All normal armor and vanity items can be placed here to use their graphical appearance in place of equipped gear without overriding their stat gains.
- New Vanity Items – Tuxedo Shirt and Pants
- New Vanity Items – Plumber Outfit and Hat
- New Vanity Items – Hero Outfit and Hat
- New Vanity Item – Bunny Hood
- New Vanity Item – Fish Bowl
- New Vanity Item – Top Hat
- New Vanity Items – Archaeologist's Outfit and Hat
- New Vanity Item – Ninja Outfit.
- New Vanity Item – Red Hat.
- New Vanity Item – Summer Hat
- New Vanity Item – Robe
- New Vanity Item – Robot Hat
- New Vanity Item – Gold Crown
- New Item – Leather
- New Item – Green Dye
- New Item – Black Dye
- You can now wear the Jungle Rose in your hair
- The Water Candle's enemy spawn rate increase effect now works correctly when held
- Some items that were missing 'lore text' in their tool-tips now have them.(Breathing Reed,Grappling Hook Jungle Rose.)
- Ammo items are now listed as Ammo in their tool-tip and Equipable Items that offer no stat bonus list as Vanity Items in their tool-tip. Items used in any recipe now list as Materials, in their tool-tip.
- The Magic Hat now offers 2 Defense to its wearer and the Empty Bucket now offers 1 Defense to its wearer.
- Dungeon Blocks now require at least a Nightmare Pick to mine, unless they are near the spawn location, where they can be mined by any pick.
- Phoenix Blaster has had a reduction of stats to balance better with other items of its tier.
- Gem, Mushroom and Bottle sell values have been reduced.
- Hell Forges above the rock layer can be moved with any hammer, but below require a 60% power hammer or stronger.
- Angel Statues are now more rare of a find.
NPCs
- New NPC – Bunny
- New NPC – Goldfish (Is also an Item)
- New Enemy – Corrupt Bunny
- New Enemy – Corrupt Goldfish
- New Enemy – Piranha
- New Enemy – Harpy
- New Random Mini- Boss – King Slime
- New Enemy – Bat
- New Enemy – Jungle Bat
- New Enemy – Jungle Slime
- New Enemy – Snatcher
- New Rare Enemy – Dr. Bones
- New Rare Enemy – The Groom
- New NPC – A Clothier will now move into your town when the conditions are met.
- Enemy spawn distance has been pushed back to the maximum resolution to ensure that they will never spawn on the screen.
- Enemy spawn rates have been adjusted to account for the increased spawn distance.
- Enemy projectiles no longer drop hearts or stars when killed by the player.
- The Eater of Worlds now has Higher HP, Def and Dmg, making battling him more difficult.
- Hornets no longer appear as if they are about to flip over while flying.
- The Dead Miner is now a bit stronger.
- Tim's spawn chance has been reduced.
Player
- Players now have 1 second of invulnerability after they spawn.
- The eat/drink animation now plays correctly.
World-Gen
- Surface Jungle's are now possible on mud that is on the surface. Jungle trees will auto-grow on their own, as acorns are not usable on the jungle grass.
- Chasms are now less frequent to appear, but always have an orb.
- Mud now 'blends' graphically with dirt, rather than stone to add for a more crisp look in Jungles.
- Jungle plants now grow underwater.
Multiplayer
- Increased client side security.
- Selecting summon items will no longer cause monsters to summon.
- Players with a name over 20 characters will now get booted from the server.
- Added some minor anti-grief protection.
- Fixed a bug that would cause the client to attempt to summon an NPC during a multiplayer game and crash.
- Added the -host command line parameter to the client.
Server
- Improved server timing, which should help reduce lag.
- Added several new command line and config options. These are listed in serverconfig.txt
- Servers will now output to crashlog.txt before crashing, allowing for more specific bug reporting.
- Clients will now output to client-crashlog.txt before crashing, allowing for more specific bug reporting.
Misc.
- Screen resolutions now have limits of 800×600 minimum and 1920×1200 maximum.
- Added an option that will pause the game while talking to an NPC or opening your inventory in single player. It defaults to off.
- Added an option to automatically save the world every 10 minutes. Defaults to on.
- Added a prompt to load a world backup if the current world is corrupt.
- Added a check to determine if a world file was loaded successfully.
- Attempting to Launch the game from the Terraria.exe, will now inform you to launch via Steam rather then doing nothing at all with no indication of why.
- Backing out of the port selection screen now plays the correct sound.
- Setting options now correctly align with the center of the screen in all resolutions.
- The settings menu has been reorganized. All video related options have their own menu
- The “Tink” sound now has a more dull sound.
- The Re-Logic splash screen, now scales correctly in other resolutions.