Terraria patch adds new creatures, items and costumes

An enormous Terraria update has arrived, adding dozens of new enemies and items to the game. Corrupt Bunnies and Corrupt Goldfish join the hordes of creatures inhabiting Terraria's randomly generated 2D worlds, and new rare enemies like "Dr. Bones" and "The Groom" will stand between you and a series of new 'Vanity Items'. These will let you change your appearance without negating the stat bonuses of the armour you're wearing. Costume pieces include a top hat, a ninja outfit, a tuxedo and more. The new Clothier NPC will move in once "conditions are met" to sell some of the new items, including a very familiar plumber's outfit.

On top of all that, The Eater of Worlds is now tougher than ever. Nyooo! Get the full patch notes below.

Thanks to RPS for the heads up. Here's the full list of updates.

Items



Added Feature! – Social Slots. All normal armor and vanity items can be placed here to use their graphical appearance in place of equipped gear without overriding their stat gains.

New Vanity Items – Tuxedo Shirt and Pants

New Vanity Items – Plumber Outfit and Hat

New Vanity Items – Hero Outfit and Hat

New Vanity Item – Bunny Hood

New Vanity Item – Fish Bowl

New Vanity Item – Top Hat

New Vanity Items – Archaeologist's Outfit and Hat

New Vanity Item – Ninja Outfit.

New Vanity Item – Red Hat.

New Vanity Item – Summer Hat

New Vanity Item – Robe

New Vanity Item – Robot Hat

New Vanity Item – Gold Crown

New Item – Leather

New Item – Green Dye

New Item – Black Dye

You can now wear the Jungle Rose in your hair

The Water Candle's enemy spawn rate increase effect now works correctly when held

Some items that were missing 'lore text' in their tool-tips now have them.(Breathing Reed,Grappling Hook Jungle Rose.)

Ammo items are now listed as Ammo in their tool-tip and Equipable Items that offer no stat bonus list as Vanity Items in their tool-tip. Items used in any recipe now list as Materials, in their tool-tip.

The Magic Hat now offers 2 Defense to its wearer and the Empty Bucket now offers 1 Defense to its wearer.

Dungeon Blocks now require at least a Nightmare Pick to mine, unless they are near the spawn location, where they can be mined by any pick.

Phoenix Blaster has had a reduction of stats to balance better with other items of its tier.

Gem, Mushroom and Bottle sell values have been reduced.

Hell Forges above the rock layer can be moved with any hammer, but below require a 60% power hammer or stronger.

Angel Statues are now more rare of a find.

NPCs



New NPC – Bunny

New NPC – Goldfish (Is also an Item)

New Enemy – Corrupt Bunny

New Enemy – Corrupt Goldfish

New Enemy – Piranha

New Enemy – Harpy

New Random Mini- Boss – King Slime

New Enemy – Bat

New Enemy – Jungle Bat

New Enemy – Jungle Slime

New Enemy – Snatcher

New Rare Enemy – Dr. Bones

New Rare Enemy – The Groom

New NPC – A Clothier will now move into your town when the conditions are met.

Enemy spawn distance has been pushed back to the maximum resolution to ensure that they will never spawn on the screen.

Enemy spawn rates have been adjusted to account for the increased spawn distance.

Enemy projectiles no longer drop hearts or stars when killed by the player.

The Eater of Worlds now has Higher HP, Def and Dmg, making battling him more difficult.

Hornets no longer appear as if they are about to flip over while flying.

The Dead Miner is now a bit stronger.

Tim's spawn chance has been reduced.

Player



Players now have 1 second of invulnerability after they spawn.

The eat/drink animation now plays correctly.

World-Gen



Surface Jungle's are now possible on mud that is on the surface. Jungle trees will auto-grow on their own, as acorns are not usable on the jungle grass.

Chasms are now less frequent to appear, but always have an orb.

Mud now 'blends' graphically with dirt, rather than stone to add for a more crisp look in Jungles.

Jungle plants now grow underwater.

Multiplayer



Increased client side security.

Selecting summon items will no longer cause monsters to summon.

Players with a name over 20 characters will now get booted from the server.

Added some minor anti-grief protection.

Fixed a bug that would cause the client to attempt to summon an NPC during a multiplayer game and crash.

Added the -host command line parameter to the client.

Server



Improved server timing, which should help reduce lag.

Added several new command line and config options. These are listed in serverconfig.txt

Servers will now output to crashlog.txt before crashing, allowing for more specific bug reporting.

Clients will now output to client-crashlog.txt before crashing, allowing for more specific bug reporting.

Misc.