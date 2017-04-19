Terraria 1.3.5 patch readies the game for Re-Logic's "secret" update plan

The Terraria 1.3.5 update, with support for 4K graphics, interface scale and zoom sliders, new language localizations, and a good number of bug fixes, is now live. Developer Re-Logic said the update isn't content-heavy, but "will provide a solid foundation from which we can execute our other secret Terraria update plans—and we are pretty sure you will find those exciting!"
"This update represents one part of the team's vision for what we have called 1.3.5 to this point, and is focused on polishing and fixing up some issues that have needed addressing as well as bringing some long-requested features to the game," the studio wrote. "Admittedly, it is a bit light on "more content", however, we wanted to go ahead and get these ready-to-go features out to players now rather than making everyone wait until all of the other stuff is completed."
There are some new pieces of furniture in the update and a couple of armor sets, but the big hook is the 4K support and the ability to adjust the scale of the interface and zoom in and out on the gameworld. For non-English-speaking players, the "professional localizations" are probably pretty nice too: The game now supports Russian, Simplified Chinese, Brazilian Portuguese, and Polish, along with German, Italian, French, and Spanish.
"The other part of this update will be focused on a list of things that the team feels needs a fresh look (rebalancing/tweaking/polishing) as well as some areas that we feel were overlooked or forgotten when we were working on the past several updates," Re-Logic wrote. "For now, enjoy these handful of goodies (especially our non-English speaking fans), look forward to a second round to come... and towards even bigger things down the road."
The full patch notes are below.
Features:
- Greatly improved rendering and overall gameplay on resolutions larger than 1080p
- Added Zoom and UI scale sliders in the in-game settings menu
- Added most of the main menu's settings to the in-game settings menu
- Dungeons in newly generated worlds now contain new furniture
- Added a crystal furniture set, and expanded other furniture sets
- Added Arkhalis's and Leinfors' developer armor sets
- NPCs who are manually assigned to a room will attempt to return to it when they respawn after being slain
- Improved stability on Mac OS X and Linux
- Improved visuals on many different things
- Improved Retro lighting consistency
Fixes:
- Fixed settings button overlaying the armor icon
- Fixed inconsistent naming for Sand Poacher and Granite Golem banners
- Fixed banner buff list extending beyond screen limits
- Fixed hand drawing over backhand glove and shield accessories for female characters
- Fixed Sparky painting and several other rare paintings not naturally spawning properly
- Fixed a certain multiplayer crash
- Fixed sign mouseover text staying on cursor permanently when in Options and Camera menus
- Fixed a world generation crash on Linux
- Fixed a number of minor grammar issues in NPC dialog
- Fixed a certain exploit
- Fixed trapped Granite and Meteorite Chests dropping the wrong item upon breaking
- Fixed Vortex Monolith not selling for as much as it should
- Fixed crash when linking items with invalid prefix ids in chat
- Fixed Pumpkin Shirt and Robot Shirt causing leg skin to disappear when equipped
- Fixed Defender's Forge closing instantly if opened from below
- Fixed Terraria thinking it has focus when it did not have focus
- Fixed Grand Design and Multicolor Wrench emitting light on use
- Fixed auto-creating a world from the server causing it to always use the same seed
- Fixed Platinum Candelabra not sitting properly on other objects
- Fixed Goblin Tinkerer being slightly smaller than intended
- Fixed petrification death messages being broken for a long while now
- Fixed Wall Creeper dropping gore when blood and gore are off
- Fixed Xeno Staff's selling price, now consistent with the rest of Martian loot
- Fixed crash when mousing over chests and dressers in the map view
- Fixed settings button colliding with 6th accessory dye slot
- Fixed Corrupt Thorns almost never generating
- Fixed multiple issues with platform/block interaction
- Fixed pillars of dirt appearing above the Underground Desert sometimes
- Potentially fixed an issue where Marathon Medalist would cause FPS drops.
- Platforms from 1.2.4.1 and above now emit particles when destroyed
- Virtual Keyboard should no longer appear unless a Gamepad is being used
- Using Quick Heal to consume restoration potions now properly inflicts mana sickness
- Defender's Forge now has highlight outlines