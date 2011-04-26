Telltale's Jurassic Park: The Game delayed

We were expecting the first episode of the Jurassic Park adventure game to drop into our laps any day now, but instead we've received a press release announcing that the game is being delayed until further notice. The note from Telltale CEO Dan Connors indicates the game will change somewhat from the quicktime-event heavy affair it was when we first saw it a while back, throwing around terms like "moving in new directions" and promising that the revised game will have mechanics and storytelling "beyond anything you've seen from us before."

If you'd already pre-ordered the game, Connors promises a full refund within the next few days plus a free Telltale game of your choice. Not a bad way to smooth things over, all things considered.

Read on for the full text of Connors' apologetic letter.

I'd like to thank you for your continued support of Telltale Games and in particular for pre-ordering Jurassic Park: The Game for the PC. We expect 2011 to be big year for us with lots of exciting changes ahead and we couldn't be doing it without the support of great customers like you. With Jurassic Park: The Game, in particular, we are moving in new directions, expanding our game mechanics and pushing our storytelling beyond anything you've seen from us before.

Our goal was to release the first episode of Jurassic Park: The Game this month, and currently we are very excited about how the game's creation is progressing. The game's mechanics and storytelling have come together in such a way that we see great potential, so much so that we feel we can push these elements to the next level if we spend some extra time working on them. It is because of this that we are delaying Jurassic Park: The Game on PC to ensure PC players get the best possible gaming experience.

We'll be investing the extra time into making the game great and it will be released simultaneously on every platform this fall. We regret any disappointment on the part of our fans but we are confident you'll be pleased with our decision when the game comes out.

This has been a hard choice for us, but it is the right decision. To thank you for your continued support of Telltale and for your pre-order for Jurassic Park: The Game we are going to issue you a 100% refund. In addition to your refund, we are also giving you your choice of any Telltale game free of charge because you are important to us. We will begin issuing the refunds over the next couple of days and will reach out to you with information via email on how to get your free game.

Sincerely,

Dan Connors

Chief Executive Officer

Telltale Games