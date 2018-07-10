Popular

Telltale has a build your own Humble Bundle

By

Buy more, save more.

The Walking Dead's final season may be the last to use the old engine. So if you fancy tangling with Telltale's back catalogue, now's a good a time as any. Humble's build your own Telltale Games bundle lets you mix and match up to five of the developer's signature games—netting you a bigger discount with each game you add.  

At 40 percent off, Telltale's The Walking Dead Season 1 is going for £11.39/your regional equivalent. Its 400 Days DLC sandwich chapter—which sits between the first and second seasons—is just £1.19 with 70 percent off; while The Walking Dead Season 2 itself is £7.59, 60 percent less its regular price.  

The Wolf Among Us is probably my favourite of the lot here, on sale for £7.59 with a 60 percent discount. And Tales from the Borderlands with the same saving is another good 'un. I never did take to Telltale's slant on Back to the Future when I picked it up on console at launch, but as a long-standing devotee of the films I'm tempted to give it another whirl. It's now just £4.49 with a saving of 70 percent.  

As mentioned above, the more games you vouch for here, the more money you'll end up saving. Here's how it works:

Check out Telltale's build your own Humble Bundle in its entirety this way, and share your own picks in the comments below.

