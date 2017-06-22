Tekken 7 update addresses some lingering issues

Given that Tekken 7 was the first instalment to hit PC, many expected it to launch in a less-than-perfect state. But it turned out the PC version was actually very good, helped along by the fact, no doubt, that it was developed on PC using Unreal Engine 4. There were a few lingering issues though, which a new patch will hopefully iron out.

Released today, the new patch doesn't address anything game-breaking – because by all reports, there are no game-breaking bugs – but they'll come welcome to some. Players can now view past the 97th rank on leaderboards, for example, while minimizing the game's window will no longer prevent it from being re-maximised.

Elsewhere, hackers will now be matched with other hackers, thus sheltering those who wish to play the game properly. Here are the full patch notes:

Fixes an issue where the leaderboard only shows until the 97th rank and players can't jump to their own ranking.

Fixes an issue where players can't resume the game after minimizing the app's Window.

Updates the matching version to ensure hackers will not be matched with legit users anymore.

Fixes Nina's Ivory Cutter, Eddy's rage arts and Miguel's power crash move.

Fixes an issue where sometimes both controls are assigned to 1P in VERSUS battle.

Fixes an issue where the keyboard becomes unresponsive after reconnecting USB devices.

Fixes issues where customized Kazuya's 3D model partially disappears.

The full post can be perused over the Steam Community page. If you've yet to play the game, maybe our review will help you make the leap.