Team Ninja warns modders to be "good and moral" with Dead or Alive 5

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round will be the fighting series' debut appearance on PC when it arrives later this month, but game director Yohei Shimbori sounds a bit worried about letting the game loose on the PC crowd. At least, that's how it sounds in a new interview, where he warns modders to play nice.

"We have to deal with mod issues from an IP holder perspective," Shimbori told MCV. "We would like to ask PC users to play our game in good moral and manner. Otherwise, we won't be able to release a title for PC again."

While he doesn't specifically mention it, Shimbori is probably concerned that modders will take the game's already extreme fixation on, um, bodily extremities too far.

“Our characters, male and female alike, are created in a fantasy setting and are using extraordinary abilities to compete with each other in a clearly light-hearted, over-the-top universe,” Shimbori continued.

“Their abilities are very balanced and we want to present all of them as dynamic, strong, sexy and confident.”

Whether the modding community gives a hoot about Dead or Alive 5 is yet to be seen, but we'll find out on February 20 when it releases on Steam.