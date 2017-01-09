Tales of Berseria system requirements announced, demo coming tomorrow

With the Steam release of Tales of Berseria coming later this month, Bandai Namco has posted a detailed breakdown of what's in store for the PC version, including system requirements, advanced graphics options, and the happy news that a demo will be released tomorrow. The studio promised "a good number of settings to set up your experience comfortably," including fully remappable keys, 60 fps gameplay, and support for resolutions ranging from 800x600 all the way to upscaled 4K.

The tale of the tape:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7, 8, 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 3.0GHz or AMD Phenom II X2 550, 3.1GHz

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce 9800 GTX or AMD Radeon HD 4850

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 15 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 11 compatible

Recommended:

OS: Windows 7, 8, 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-750, 2.66GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 965, 3.2GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 560 or Radeon HD 7870

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 15 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 11 compatible

Adjustable graphics options include anisotropic filtering, soft shadows, occlusion culling, and draw distances for different objects and textures, and the default 60 fps framerate can be lowered to 30 fps for lower-end setups. Bandai Namco also confirmed that the Steam release of Tales of Berseria will make use of the anti-tampering software Denuvo.

"We love the community: it is you guys that ensure that we continually bring more Tales games out, and to a high caliber. It wouldn’t be fair to you if we didn’t put any systems in place to prevent people who try to acquire the game through illegitimate means as it eventually will slow us down bringing games onto PC," the studio wrote. "Denuvo has been proven to be a reliable way to fight piracy. So far, no conclusive evidence is proven to disrupt the player experience."

The Tales of Berseria demo will be available on January 10, while the full game goes live on January 27. It's available for prepurchase for $50, with a ten percent discount for owners of either Tales of Zestiria or Tales of Symphonia.