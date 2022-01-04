Looking for all of the Dahnan owl locations in Tales of Arise? It's no wonder, because these feathered friends are rather generous. You'll meet them all throughout the realms of Tales of Arise handing out all sorts of fashionable accessories with which to dress your characters. If you're going for a 100% completion, or just want to have the best-dressed party on Dhana, check down below to make sure you haven't missed out on any bird spots.
Finding all the Dhanan owls is no small feat, either. There are 38 owls in Tales of Arise, including a handful that can only be found near the very end of the game. But do be careful: The very last section of this guide contains spoilers for the late parts of the story.
Now, here's your handy guide to all the Tales of Arise owl locations so you can be sure you don't miss out on a furry tail or fun pair of glasses.
All Tales of Arise owl locations by region
Calaglia
Owl 1
Location: Sandinus Ravine
Reward: Dog Tail
You can spot this owl just before you arrive in Ulzebek for the first time. It's sitting in a small, gnarled tree on a ridge in the north part of Sandinus Ravine.
Owl 2
Location: Ulzebek
Reward: Rabbit Ears
You'll hear this owl before you see it, hooting away on the roof of the house that serves as your base of operations when you get to Ulzebek. It's hanging about on a washing line wearing a pair of rabbit ears.
Owl 3
Location: Iglia Wastes
Reward: Spotted Cat Ears
This owl is easy to miss if you don't thoroughly explore the Iglia Wastes. You'll need to make your way to the southwest part of the area and climb a set of vines to reach the upper level where this owl awaits in a tree.
Owl 4
Location: Kyrd Garrison
Reward: Cat Tail
You'll find this owl close to Mosgul's entrance. Head down the small eastward path before you arrive back in the village and find this owl sitting on a small outcropping in the corner.
Owl 5
Location: Mosgul
Reward: Monocle
Don't get caught up attempting to find this owl during the first moments you spend in Mosgul as Alphen. You'll be able to find it more easily when you come back to the village after visiting Ulzebek. It's hanging around where you've talked with Doc previously.
Owl 6
Location: Trench of Flames - Castle Gates
Reward: Dog Ears
On your way to Balseph's castle, you'll head to the right instead of going straight for the castle gates. As you do, you'll pass a small ruined house with this owl inside.
Owl 7
Location: Trench of Flames - Gates of Fire
Reward: Left Bandage
Continuing along your way to Balseph's castle, this owl is hiding out along the northern edge of the map beneath a large iron sheet of debris.
Owl 8
Location: Glanymede Castle 3F
Reward: Rabbit Tail
This owl has made its way into Balseph's castle and all the way up to the third floor. You'll find it surrounded by some chickens in the fourth set of rooms you reach on this floor.
Owl 9
Location: Lacerda Cliffs
Reward: Frame Glasses
Before you leave Calaglia, this owl is waiting for you right outside the underground Ulvhan Grotto passage wearing a pair of glasses.
Cyslodia
Owl 10
Location: White Silver Plains
Reward: Left Eyepatch
On your way to visit Messia 224 for the first time, you'll find an owl sitting on a rock near an arch before you enter the city.
Owl 11
Location: Messia 224
Reward: Wolf Ears
This tiny owl is tough to spot at first. You'll hear it hooting as you walk through the western path of Messia. Look down into a basket beneath a shelter with an ox and cart in front of it.
Owl 12
Location: Nevira Snow Plains
Reward: Wolf Tail
When you enter the Nevira Snowplains, head down to the lake in the north. At the center of a small island in the center of the lake an owl is waiting for you.
Owl 13
Location: Cysloden – Alley
Reward: Sunglasses
You might not spot this owl off the bat, but head to the small underground square across the alleyway from Bregon's hideout and look up on the rocks above.
Owl 14
Location: Riville Prison Tower 2F
Reward: Devil Horns
In the southmost room of Riville Prison Tower's second floor, you'll find this owl sitting on top of a bookcase in a room that also has a treasure chest.
Owl 15
Location: Frozen Valley
Reward: Half-Frame Glasses
As you're leaving Cyslodia for Menancia, you'll spot this owl hanging out in a tree right before you cross a rope and wood bridge before the Safar Sea Cave entrance.
Menancia
Owl 16
Location: Overseer Hill
Reward: Red Tropical Corsage
When you first arrive in the green and sunny Menancia, take a detour south of the campfire you find to spot this owl sitting on a ledge up above at the southmost point of the map.
Owl 17
Location: Traslida Highway
Reward: Devil Wings
Halfway through Trasilda Highway, on the east side of the bridge spanning the river, you'll find this owl hiding in a wheat field near a man talking to two horses in a shelter.
Owl 18
Location: Viscint
Reward: Halo
This owl is hanging about in Viscint's outdoor market along the main road. You'll spot it in a bucket inside a stall just east of the inn.
Owl 19
Location: Autelina Palace – Kitchen
Reward: Crown
This regal owl is visiting the palace kitchens, which you'll find on the palace's first floor in the northwest hallway.
Owl 20
Location: Talka Pond Road
Reward: Devil Tail
This owl is a tough one to catch if you aren't paying attention. You'll find it at the very top of the city wall on the west side of the Talka Pond Road.
Owl 21
Location: Tietal Plains
Reward: Giggle Glasses
In the Tietal Plains north of the Trasilda Highway, this owl is perched on a stone arch in the southeast corner of the map just to your right when you enter the area.
Mahag Saar
Owl 22
Location: Niez
Reward: Red Rose Corsage
When you arrive in Niez, this owl is tucked into a basket at an abandoned market stall in the eastern corner of the map before you cross the bridge towards the inn.
Owl 23
Location: Aqfotle Hills
Reward: Retro Sunglasses
This cool owl is perched on top of a ruined building near the center of the map just north of the Adan Lake exit.
Owl 24
Location: Adan Ruins
Reward: Angel Wings
This owl is one you might miss as it's perched outside your line of sight. You'll be able to find it on a crumbled wall behind an iron fence near the center of the map. Pay attention to when Hootle flies down to your shoulder to let you know when you're close.
Owl 25
Location: Adan Lake
Reward: Angry Glasses
You have a bit of a walk to reach this owl. Head up the western hill and double back to find this owl on an arch up above the path you just walked.
Owl 26
Location: Mobile Fortress Gradia Level 2
Reward: Butterfly Wings
Almeidrea's boat fortress has a stowaway hiding on the second floor. Head west of the elevator and you'll find it perched on a desk in the second to last room on the right on 2F.
Ganath Haros
Owl 27
Location: Tuah Seashore
Reward: Right Eyepatch
This owl is another sneaky one. It's hiding out outside the bounds of the map right before you enter the village of Thistlym. Look out over the rocks and you'll be able to spot it.
Owl 28
Location: Thistlym
Reward: Star Hair Clip
You'll see this owl on the upper level of Thistlym right before you leave for the Shinefall Woods. It's easy to spot sitting beneath a huge flaming torch.
Owl 29
Location: Shinefall Woods
Reward: Right Bandage
This owl will be up above your head when you first see it in the Shinefall Woods. As you head up the hill towards the Aureum Falls, dip to your right in a small grassy path that will take you to walking across an arch to this owl.
Owl 30
Location: Lavtu Marshlands
Reward: Swirly Glasses
This owl will take a bit of swimming to reach. As you climb higher up the marshlands, this owl is tucked in a large stone pillar in the southern portion of the third tier of the area.
Owl 31
Location: Del Fharis Castle 4F
Reward: Hootle Doll
You'll have to make your way through most of Del Fharis Castle to reach this owl. It's waiting for you on the central portion of the fourth floor. It's perched high overhead at the center of the room before you take the elevator higher up.
Owl 32
Location: Pelegion Level 2
Reward: Sad Glasses
Don't get caught up looking for this owl when you first arrive in Pelegion. You'll need to progress the story and find it on the second level of the city when things have calmed down. It's waiting off the southern edge of the walkway south of the elevator.
Endgame
After finding all the owls in the five main Tales of Arise realms, you won't be hunting for more for several more hours. Be warned, this is where the story spoilers start.
The last six Dahnan owls won't arrive until you've visited Rena for the first time near the very end of the game. After you land, you'll get a notification letting you know that there are more owls back on Dhana to find. You're free to fast travel back to Dhana at this point, so you can head right back over to scout them out if you please.
Although they don't gift you cosmetic items, you will want to see out these final six owls if you're planning a 100% run. These special six owls each gift artefacts that allow you to carry your gear and levels into New Game +.
Owl 33
Location: Iglia Wastes
Reward: Vivid Sphere – Allows you to carry over Records into New Game+
This owl is even higher up than the first one you collected in Iglia wastes. Climb to the second tier of the map from the vines in the southwest corner. Use Dohalim's map action ability to complete another ladder of vines that will take you to the highest point of the map.
Owl 34
Location: Glanymede Castle Lords Chamber
Reward: Battle Maiden Shield – Allows you to carry over all your Equipment into New Game+
This owl has taken over for Lord Balseph now that he's gone. You'll find it sitting on Balseph's throne in the Lord's Chamber of Glanymede Castle.
Owl 35
In order to find this owl, you'll need to have completed two quests from Bregon at his hideout in Cysloden. Eventually he'll ask you to defeat a Zugle in the prison basement. You'll loot a set of keys to a secret room from the Zugle that open a secret chamber in the prison's office. Unlock the chamber on the eastern wall of the office in the prison tower.
Location: Riville Prison Tower Hidden Chamber
Reward: Broken Machine Gun – Allows you to carry over all your Items and Money into New Game+
Owl 36
Location: Autelina Palace Guard Room
Reward: Ancient Excavator – Allows you to carry over all your Levels into New Game+
Back at Autelina Palace again, this owl is hanging around in the guard room in the northeast corner of the floor.
Owl 37
Location: Del Fharis Castle – Lord’s Chamber
Reward: Trident – Allows you to carry over all your Skills into New Game+
Yet another usurper owl is keeping a lord's seat warm. You can fast travel directly to the lord's chamber in Del Fharis castle and find this one sitting in Vholran's throne.
Owl 38
Location: Uninhabited Island
Reward: Metal Miner Cap – Allows you to carry over your Artes into New Game+
This very last owl you'll find on an uninhabited island that you can only reach by boat. In order to get there, you'll need to go find a letter in a bottle on the Tuah Seashore map. After accepting the quest inside, you can head to the island via the ship waiting for you at the Hidden Wharf in Mahag Saar. This owl is on the upper level of the map, waiting for you after you've defeated a level 58 Zugle boss.