Tales From The Borderlands: Episode Three out later this month

Telltale has announced that the next episode of Tales From The Borderlands will be released in two weeks time. Episode 3, titled Catch A Ride, is due out at some point on "the week of June 23."

A press release details what's planned for the episode, using what are probably spoilers for past episodes:

"After a dizzying escape from a very-near-almost-certain-death scenario (involving statuesque buttocks), Rhys and Fiona find themselves looking for another piece of the puzzle that will lead them to the untold riches of Vault key ownership. Lost in the mysterious jungle of an Atlas terraforming facility, Fiona finds help from an unexpected mentor, Rhys continues to share brain-space with the disembodied mind of a dead dictator, and love is in the air. Pursued by the ruthless criminal 'Queenpin' Vallory, and with very little help from Vaughn's accountancy skills (or stellar abs), getting anywhere near the Vault will be entirely up to you."

Catch A Ride will be the third episode of a planned five for the adventure series, which is based on Gearbox's FPS games. Our Tyler has been pretty positive about the series up to now. Check out his reviews of Episode One and Episode Two.