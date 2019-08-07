Take a tour of a System Shock remake toilet

System Shock developer Nightdive Studios posted its August update on the remake's Kickstarter, teasing a new level, concept art and character designs. There's a lot of art to rifle through, but more importantly we get a look inside one of System Shock's futuristic lavatories. Finally!

We're quite fond of videogame loos here are PC Gamer, even interviewing devs to find out what virtual toilets can teach us about the art of game design. They're important rooms. Who hasn't had an epiphany while their bottom is perched on a porcelain throne?

System Shock's toilets do not look comfy, unfortunately. They're a horrible mashup of a train toilet and a festival portaloo. This one looks clean, though, which is a plus. The red, ominous lights, on the other hand, are very off-putting. I don't want to put my bum on a menacing Cylon.

Wes took the remake for a spin earlier in the year, saying that it feels like System Shock in all the ways that matter, even with remade levels and modern graphics.

"It felt like a game from that era, but with mouse support and an easy menu screen for managing items. There's also a certain retro chunkiness to the graphics: Not a lack of detail, but a style of square corridors and sharp angles and big glowing buttons that all feel like they'd be at home in a '90s game."

System Shock is due out in 2020.