Take a sightless journey through a strange land in Pulse

When I first saw the launch trailer for Pulse, I confused it with Perception, the sightless horror game we talked about this summer. In fact, it's an entirely different thing that's been kicking around quite a bit longer, having found success on Kickstarter—to the tune of $81000—in early 2013. Nonetheless, the similarities are obvious.

Pulse is about a young girl named Eva who lost her sight at an early age and learned to view the world around her through a form of echolocation. That basic setup is very similar to Perception; but where Perception is a monochromatic horror game, Pulse is a colorful exploration of a mystical world on the verge of collapse, aided by the spirits of the forest.

I haven't played it so I can't comment on whether or not it's actually any good, but a prototype version of the game was an Independent Games Festival finalist in 2013, and the soundtrack was created by Joel Corelitz, the composer of the unfortunately PlayStation-exclusive Unfinished Swan. I dig the trailer, too. It's not enough to make it a must-have game, but it definitely leaves me wanting to know more about what's going on.

Pulse is out now on Steam, for ten percent off its regular $15/£11 price until October 27. More information can be found at pixelpigames.com.