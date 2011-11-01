Popular

Syndicate trailer and screenshots show four player co-op mode

By

The four player co-op missions in Starbreeze's new shooter are as close as we'll get to the death squads that we commanded all those years ago in the original Syndicate. See the co-op mode in action in the new Syndicate trailer above, spotted on Blue's News . The gleaming future world that Starbreeze envisage is a lot brighter and ... bluer than the dark streets of Bullfrog's game of strategic, corporate murder. See more of Syndicate's shiny environments in the 11 screenshots below.

Tom Senior

