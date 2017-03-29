Syberia 3 'Story' trailer digs deeper into Kate Walker's strange journey

A new trailer for the upcoming Microids adventure Syberia 3 provides a little more background info about heroine Kate Walker's adventures with the mysterious, nomadic Youkol tribe.

Joining the tribe on a dangerous journey to their sacred lands and the breeding site of the snow ostriches, bear with me, Walker will encounter strange characters including Ayawaska, the shaman of the Youkol tribe, and Captain Obo, the captain of the Krystal—and also "a long-time friend, very dear to her heart."

It's all rather odd, and as story trailers go this isn't the most crystal-clear example I've encountered, but I like what I see. There's a vaguely Myst-like vibe, with a hint of Tomb Raider, and even Stalker, and while that's obviously not going to appeal to everyone (and may be completely off-base), I dig it. Given that the previous Syberia games were both quite good, I'm optimistic this will follow that trend.

Syberia 3 comes out on April 20 in Europe, and April 25 in North America.