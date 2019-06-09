Surreal but cute deer simulator Way To The Woods shows new trailer at E3

Way to the Woods arrived on Microsoft's stage at E3 with a much weirder trailer than the one we saw in 2018. Back then, the cute deer adventure game was scheduled to release in "early 2019". Since that time has already come and gone, the new trailer ends with "coming 2020...for real this time."

There's a bit of overlap in things we saw from last year's trailer, but new touches include boarding an abandoned subway and exploring a shopping center. Maybe next year we'll find out what these deer are up to as promised.