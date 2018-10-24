Super Meat Boy is getting a new multiplayer race mode this week

Super Meat Boy is getting a new multiplayer "Race Mode" later this week, allowing players to, you guessed it, race through the game's levels. Previously exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, the mode has two sub-modes: 'Normal' lets players choose where they'll race and whether they want to include Dark levels, while 'Random', as the name suggests, throws up levels at random.

On the Nintendo Switch at least, these races are split-screen local multiplayer only. In its announcement, Team Meat didn't say whether online multiplayer would be supported, but I'd hazard a guess it won't be. Whatever the case, the game is currently $1.49 on Steam, so if you're among the very few who don't own Super Meat Boy yet, now's a good time to bite.

Or you could wait for Super meat Boy Forever, which is an auto-runner take on the hard-as-nails platforming formula. It looks pretty good.