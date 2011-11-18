Super Meat Boy anniversary bundle packs serious meat

Super Meat Boy completely won us over with its slightly icky take on the good ol' platform genre. To celebrate its first anniversary, the game has been released as part of a huge bundle on Steam , which includes the original game, Aquaria, Bit.Trip Beat, Bit.Trip Runner, Braid, Gish, Machinarium, VVVVV and World of Goo. You'll also get the music tracks from Super Meat Boy, Braid, Machinarium, Bit.Trip Beat and Bit.Trip Runner. That's a whole bunch of indie gaming right there, and it'll only set you back £17.89 ($28) - or £1.78 per game. Oh yeah, it also includes Half-Life 2, for some reason.