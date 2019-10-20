Sunless Skies is getting an upgraded Sovereign Edition

Next year, steampunk explore-em-up Sunless Skies will be coming to consoles in an expanded edition that will also be made available on PC as a free upgrade to those who already own it. The Sovereign Edition will include more options for how to deal with a starving crew, among other changes. "As their desperation grows, you’ll be able to try and eat a variety of unwise, unpleasant or tragic things", according to narrative director Chris Gardiner. "By that point, your mascot probably looks quite tasty,” he says.

Gardiner goes on to say, "We’re overhauling the character progression user interface, and introducing a range of new Facets to define your captain’s past. Perhaps you lost your soul (and found it again), or attended a seance. Perhaps you have a hobby, or are close to rats, Devils, spies or Rubbery Men. Experienced captains will be able to continue to raise their stats even after reaching the level cap, extending the late game experience."

There will also be "new opportunities for traders to exploit, and a new exotic engine to acquire, which skilled players in particular may find rewarding. It’s a big, exciting update which we like to imagine will be the jewel in Sunless Skies‘ crown."

Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition will come out in the first half of 2020, and owners of the current version should receive the upgrade automatically.