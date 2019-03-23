Suda51 is writing a DLC story for Fire Pro Wrestling World

Game designer Goichi "Suda51" Suda, of No More Heroes and Killer7 fame, is stepping back into the ring to write a DLC story for Fire Pro Wrestling World, developer Spike Chunsoft has announced.

Suda51 cut his teeth on the long-running wrestling series, and directed Super Fire Pro Wrestling 3 Final Bout in 1993. He wrote a famously dark story for Super Fire Pro Wrestling Special a year later, and it sounds like whatever he has planned for Fire Pro Wrestling World—which came to Steam in 2017—will be similarly disturbing.

Suda51, the writer responsible for the infamous, shocking scenario from Super Fire Pro Wrestling Special (Super Famicom, 1994), returns to burn down the ring with a new DLC scenario for Fire Pro Wrestling World! pic.twitter.com/iqz2cEWdSmMarch 22, 2019

We don't have a release date yet, but it'll no doubt be a good reason to boot up the game again. We reckon it's one of the best sports games on PC and, as Matt said when he played the Early Access version, it puts every WWE game to shame in a number of important ways.

If you're interested in the series, you should read Ramona's excellent feature on how its loyal community gave it a second win.