Fire Pro Wrestling World will bring the classic arcade rasslin' series to Steam [Updated]

Goichi Suda is best known for crafting quirky games such as Killer 7, Killer is Dead, and 1999's The Silver Case—the latter of which was remastered and released on Steam to middling reviews last year. But Fire Pro Wrestling is the fighting series that Suda51—as the developer is known—cut his teeth on, having directed Super Fire Pro Wrestling 3 Final Bout in 1993. It was announced at GDC this week that Spike Chunsoft is bringing the series to Steam as Fire Pro Wrestling World, and that was enough to convince Suda to get into the ring one more time to show it some support.

Set to enter the platform's Early Access initiative at some point in "Q2" of this year, Fire Pro Wrestling World aims to introduce a new generation to the self-proclaimed "greatest grappling game" ever with a host of current-gen features.

Playing online lets players organise exhibition bouts, tournaments, leagues and battle royals; while Deathmatches comprise steel cage scuffles, barbed wire battles and, um, landmines—whatever that entails. The game's Steam page notes MMA rules and no-holds barred "Gruesome Fighting" as being on offer too, as you strive to "mix up the rules".

Customisation suites are always good fun in wrestling games, and Fire Pro promises "unlimited" options. "Create your dream wrestler from over a thousand devastating moves and even more body parts to battle for custom championship belts," reads its Steam page. "Personalize the ring, mat logos and even the referee"

And now, here's the man himself (no, not the man, I mean Suda51) giving it a push:

No concrete launch date just yet, but Fire Pro Wrestling World is due in the first half of 2017.

Update: The post originally indicated that Suda51 is heading the development of Fire Pro Wrestling World. He's actually not involved in this one—he's just a supporter.