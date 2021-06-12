Stylish mech RPG Wolfstride gets a new trailer

I've seen plenty of mech games come and go in the past, but I've never seen anything quite as compelling as Wolfstride. The indie tactical mech RPG got a new trailer today during the Guerilla Collective Day 2 stream. Wolfstride appears to be one part turn-based mech combat (presented with a comic book-like visual flair that reminds me of Persona 5) and another part visual novel/RPG.

Mechs ain't cheap, so a solid chunk of the game seems to be about going out in the world and doing odd jobs to afford better mech parts. Once you've got all you need, you can install parts and repair your mech yourself and head into one-on-one battles. It's hard to parse how the game's 2D combat works from the brief trailer, but the shifting positions on screen reminded me a bit of Darkest Dungeon."Hit the streets to take any jobs the mysterious locals have to offer," reads the game's Steam page.

I love a good rags-to-riches story, so I'll definitely show up for Wolfstride. Developer OTA IMON Studios doesn't have a release date to share yet, so it may still be pretty far out.

