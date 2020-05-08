Stuck in SnowRunner? Perhaps this tips trailer will help

Travelling in the snow is hard. Really hard! That's why the only things mad enough to attempt it are Father Christmas, and the big, hulking trucks of terrain sim SnowRunner. The former cheats by using magical, flying reindeer, but the latter have to carve their way through the sloppy snow and mud. You, potentially a greenhorn player of the 'Runner series, might be finding this difficult. But publisher Focus Home have put out a handy tips video.

It sounds like sensible stuff: be sure to scout your environment, manage your fuel, slow and steady wins the truck race, and so on. But I appreciate a concise tips trailer like this one—it makes it easier to get into a game, than wading through a massively detailed beginner's guide.

On the fence about SnowRunner? Have a read of Andy's (83%-scoring) review, or check out this mod that turns your vehicle into, er, a giant octopus.