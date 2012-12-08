Capcom announces Street Fighter X Mega Man, a free PC download releasing December 17

In celebration of Mega Man's 25th anniversary, Capcom announced today that it will release a new fan-made Mega Man game exclusively as a free PC download on December 17th. Street Fighter X Mega Man, revealed at the Street Fighter 25th Anniversary Grand Finals, is an 8-bit styled crossover which bridges the anniversary celebrations of the two franchises.

Mega Man will battle Rolento, Dhalsim, Urien, Ryu, Blanka, Rose, C. Viper, and Chun Li in pursuit, as always, of their powers...and there's also probably a reason the little blue guy has it in for his franchise siblings. The creator is Seow Zong Hui, a competitive Street Fighter player from Singapore who approached Capcom Senior VP Christian Svensson with a prototype at EVO 2012 -- we'll have an interview with him soon. In the meantime, get trailer'd above.