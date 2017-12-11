Street Fighter Collection announced with 12 games spanning 30 years

The Street Fighter beat 'em up series turned 30 earlier this year. Capcom has now revealed the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection—a celebratory bundle of 12 games spanning three decades.

Due in May 2018, the Collection boasts Street Fighter, Street Fighter 2 and—cue long list of superfluous appendages—Street Fighter 2: Championship Edition, Street Fighter 2: Hyper Fighting, Super Street Fighter 2, Super Street Fighter 2: Turbo, Street Fighter Alpha, Street Fighter Alpha 2, Street Fighter Alpha 3, Street Fighter 3, Street Fighter 3: 2nd Impact, and Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike.

Catch your breath after that with a trailer:

What's more, Street Fighter executive producer Yoshinori Ono unveiled all of Street Fighter 5's forthcoming season three fighters at this weekend's PlayStation Experience. Following the finals of the 2017 Capcom Cup tournament, Ono confirmed Sakura's return with the following trailer:

Sakura's reentry to the series had been rumoured for some time, however Capcom also dropped the following trailer which features Sagat, Blanka, G and Falke—of latter of whom appears to be tied to Ed in some way.

Timewise, Sakura expected to arrive with the launch of the Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition on January 16—which we know boasts over 200 nostalgia-driven endings—while the other characters are as yet without hard release dates.