Street Fighter 5: Nash revealed

Hey, look, it's Guile's friend Charlie Nash! The latest addition to the Street Fighter 5 roster is a bespectacled horror villain with a sweet roundhouse. Get a sense of his fighting style in the latest trailer, and check out the new screenshots above for a closer look at SF5's beautifully stylised aesthetic.

There's no release date yet, but Street Fighter 5 will feature cross-platform play with PS4 owners when it's eventually released, which is neat. Hopefully someone at Capcom keeps track of the PC vs. PS4 global stats. I reckon we could take the PS4 crowd.