Ubisoft's sports game Steep looks to take us to the Winter Olympics in its first expansion, arriving just ahead of the real 2018 Winter Olympics being held in PyeongChang, Korea. In the announcement trailer above you'll see events like the downhill, snowboard cross, slopestyle, skicross, halfpipe, giant slalom, and more.

Road to the Olympics, as the expansion is called, will arrive on December 5, 2017.