Steam Wallet cards are real, in US stores now

US games retailer GameStop has announced in a press release that the rumoured Steam Wallet cards are, in fact, real and in stores now. The cards are available in $20 and $50 denominations and those funds can be used for anything on Steam, from games to workshop items.

"Offering Steam Wallet codes at GamesStop extends more options and convenience to gamers around the world" said Valve's Director of Business Development Jason Holtman.

No word yet on whether Steam Wallet cards are coming to the UK. In either case, the move suggests that the relationship between Steam and traditional retail is warming, or at the very least that brick and mortar stores are learning that they can't ignore the digital distribution juggernaut. It was only a few years ago that shops in the UK asked publishers to stop using Steam in their games.

Are you interested in getting your Steam funds from a traditional shop, readers?