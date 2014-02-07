Steam helps you keep track of new content with Recently Updated section

You already own more games on Steam than you'll ever manage to play, and if that wasn't enough to keep up with, games you did play are often updated with significant additional content. For example, did you know that Shadow Warrior received a free and totally great challenge mode? It was easy to miss. Valve is hoping that will happen less often with the addition of the "Recently Updated" section to Steam.

A new space on the store's front page will feature three updates, and clicking "view all" will take you to a dedicated page where you'll be able to scroll through all significant updates in chronological order. On the Recently Updated page, you can view either all updates, filter to see updates just for the games you own.

"The more options developers have for communicating about their products, the better it is for everyone," Tom Bui of Valve said in the announcement . "With this new product section and corresponding developer tools, customers can more easily discover products that provide ongoing value and involvement from the developers."

It might seem like a small thing, but it's actually super useful, and a great way to get more out of your Steam purchases.