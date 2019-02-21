Starpoint Gemini 3 will bring us more singleplayer space combat this year

The sci-fi RPG series Starpoint Gemini will return later this year with Starpoint Gemini 3, a new game featuring 3D interactive NPCs (a first for the series), new systems to explore, "a deep character skill system," and ADAH, a new shipboard "digital consciousness" that will join you on your journey.

According to the dev, you'll "fight, explore, take quests from various characters, visit stations across the universe, freelance, level-up, upgrade your ship, and very likely do some, well, illegal stuff," in an open universe you can explore as they wish, including through new "out-of-ship drone control and exploration." Ships can be customized via a modular upgrading system, and of course there will be plenty of space combat to keep things hopping.

"Starpoint Gemini 3 is something new, and we're excited to offer you fresh and different experience this time," developer LGM Games said. "It will be a chance to know and feel our Universe like never before."

There's not much in the way of detail at this point, but assuming all goes well it sounds like a fair step forward from Starpoint Gemini 2, which we liked quite a bit: "An approachable 3rd-person space sim with a vast, and often beautiful, universe to explore," we called it in our 2014 review. A price hasn't been set, but you can find out more (aside from that) on Steam or at starpointgemini.com.