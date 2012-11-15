Star Wars: The Old Republic makes the jump to free today

BioWare's story-driven MMO from a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars: The Old Republic , is available for no credits starting today. Free players will be subject to some restrictions, but it's worth noting that the entirety of all eight class stories, running from level one to level 50, are available without dropping a cent. So if you're only really interested in the KotOR 3-ish content, you shouldn't have to worry about the siren call of the cash shop.

If you haven't been following the continuing saga behind this transition, you can read about how the new business model is going to work , and how the restrictions on free players were tweaked thanks to community feedback . And if you're among those who just can't cope with this change, maybe this will make you feel better.

Let us know in the comments if you're planning on returning to TOR or checking out for the first time now that it's, you know, free.