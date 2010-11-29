Popular

Star Wars: The Old Republic Holonet details new creatures and characters

By

Star Wars the Old Republic sith pureblood

Bioware have added more information to the Holonet, detailing many of the creatures and characters we'll be meeting when the game's released next year. Entries include the blind, force capable warrior monks, the Miraluka, and a cute but deadly mini Rancor creature.

You'll find the Holonet on the Star Wars: The Old Republic site. The images can be shuffled around and clicked to access more information and screenshots of each character. Stand out entries include the bright red Sith Purebloods and the spiky Terentatek monsters. What's your favourite?

For more information o classes and crafting in Star Wars: The Old Republic, check out our preview . The game's due out next year.

[via Bluesnews ]

Tom Senior

Tom stopped being a productive human being when he realised that the beige box under his desk could play Alpha Centauri. After Deus Ex and Diablo 2 he realised he was cursed to play amazing PC games forever. He started writing about them for PC Gamer about six years ago, and is now UK web ed.
See comments