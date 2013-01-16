Star Wars: The Old republic update 1.7 returns the Gree, adds new reputation system

In an announcement post yesterday, BioWare revealed more details on the new content hyperspacing in the upcoming 1.7 update for Star Wars: The Old Republic. A new recurring event on the icy PVP planet of Ilum features the ancient Gree, and a reputation system furnishes your character's legacy with prestige ranks and unique titles.

The reputation system appears to be similar to World of Warcraft's structure, bestowing rewards at each tier. Players progress through Outsider, Newcomer, Friend, Hero, Champion, and Legend by completing quests and performing other tasks for their faction and its allies, suggesting a heavier reliance on repeatable dailies and their bonuses as another incentive to log on and play.

And though the tentacled Gree do a fine job driving everyone insane with their confusing metaphors , they apparently falter behind the wheel. A new explorable starship wreck on Ilum, the Gray Secant, contains relics, special weapon and armor shells, and "a powerful opponent that awaits you at the center of this ancient vessel." The event comes at no cost for both subscribers and free players.

The Gree previously served as the focus for the Asation operation, the latest end-game content released in the 1.6 patch. The Dread Masters, TOR's current antagonists, seized an ancient Gree Hypergate to flood the planet with interdimensional creatures of unspeakable horror. Why? The Force clouds the real reasons, but I imagine it's along the lines of, "Um, hello? Dread Masters?"

BioWare is also working on its first expansion, Rise of the Hutt Cartel , which adds the planet Makeb, raises the level cap, and introduces hotly debated same-sex relationships.