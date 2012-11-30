Star Wars: Battlefront 3 was "99 percent done"

Way back in April, we got a hold of this video showing in-game footage of the cancelled shooter Star Wars: Battlefront 3. In a recent interview with gamesTM , Free Radical co-founder Steve Ellis revealed just how close the project was to completion when it got the merciless vibro-axe to its power converters. That is to say, very, very close.

"We had a 99% finished game that just needed bug fixing for release," Ellis told gamesTM. "It should have been our most successful game, but it was cancelled for financial reasons. I'm happy that people did at least get to see what we were working on and share the team's enthusiasm for it."

The rumor mill continues to turn regarding a revival of the Battlefront franchise. Spark Unlimited were suspected to be developing a new version after they reported to be “working on a sequel for a well known sci-fi franchise." This was later revealed to be Lost Planet 3, which caused many Battlefront fans to make sad wookiee noises.

Who would you tap to bring back Battlefront? Or has PlanetSide 2 fulfilled our massive-scale shooter needs for the foreseeable future?

via The Escapist