Star Wars Battlefront 2 leak reveals new details about the upcoming beta

We already know the basics about the Star Wars Battlefront 2 multiplayer beta that's coming in October: A Galactic Assault mode battle between Republic clones and Separatist battle droids—truly the heart and soul of Star Wars!—and a deep-space fighter duel in Starfighter Assault. And now, thanks to redditor Some_Info, who according to VG247 is pretty reliable when it comes to this sort of thing, we know a little more.

It's possible that some of this information could qualify as a spoiler, and since Some_Info was considerate enough to use a spoiler tag in his post, I will too—although since we don't actually have spoiler tags as far as I know, consider this a warning that you'd best stop reading.

Okay, here we go. The post confirms the 40-player Galactic Assault map on Theed and the 24-player Starfighter Assault on (or over) Fondor, but also makes mention of a Strike mode battle on Takodana, and a Skirmish mode "that will be called Arcade or something like that," which will support solo play as well as split-screen and co-op for two players.

The roster of heroes will be the same as what was seen at EA Play, and it will possibly also see the first appearance of the LAAT [Low Altitude Assault Transport] vehicle, which will "go round and round like the U-Wing from Scarif." There should be "a little improvement" graphically over what was seen at E3, and of course all credits and cards earned during the beta will be wiped when it's over.

If you've preordered Star Wars Battlefront 2, you'll be given access to the multiplayer beta on October 4; if you did not, you'll have to wait until October 6. Either way, it's scheduled to run through October 9. The full game comes out on November 17.