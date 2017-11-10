Star Wars Battlefront 2 adds Finn, Phasma, and new single-player story missions in December

Star Wars Battlefront 2 won't arrive for another week, but Electronic Arts has already unveiled what players have to look forward to in a free update coming in December. Beginning on December 5, players will have the opportunity to sign up for either the First Order or the Resistance, which will lead into faction-based challenges with "special rewards."

Following that, on December 13, Finn and Captain Phasma will become available for purchase with in-game credits. Costs haven't been confirmed yet, but based on what we've seen in the Play First trial of the game, new Hero characters range in price from 20,000 to 60,000 credits.

A new planetary map, Crait, and a new Starfighter Assault map, D'Qar, will also be added on December 13, as will a new hero ship, the RZ-2 A-wing piloted by Tallie Lintra. Poe Dameron's X-Wing will also be upgraded with "a new ability inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi." There will be new single-player action as well, in Battlefront 2: Resurrection, which Inferno Squad commander Iden Versio return to do her thing in the early days of the First Order.

There will also be daily, weekly, and weekend challenges throughout the month, and themed Sundays: Blast, Galactic Assault, and Starfighter Assault. The full schedule is below, and you can get a taste of what's to come right now in these videos of the first three Star Wars Battlefront 2 missions.