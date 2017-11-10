Watch Star Wars Battlefront 2's opening three missions right now

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 launches on the 16th, and right now Origin Access players can access the campaign's opening three missions. If you don't fancy doing that, though, but are curious about what the singleplayer component of the game entails, our friends at GamesRadar have played the opening three missions. You can watch the first one above, and the second and third below. Naturally, spoilers ensue, but you'll get a taste of whether this campaign is your sort of thing or not.

For those unfamiliar with Battlefront 2's story, you play as Iden Versio, an Imperial commando who unconditionally serves the Emperor. We see Iden fight in the Battle of Endor, which features in the game's second mission, then experience what happens next in the time between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. Having played the third mission at E3 this year, I can't say there's anything enormously surprising or spoiler-y here—it totals just under an hour of footage, and looks like the familiar Battlefront systems reformatted for linear missions as you'd expect.

We'll have much more on Battlefront 2 soon, including a review next week.