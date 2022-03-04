Star Trek Online ships now canon after Picard Season 2 reveal

Audio player loading…

Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard is finally here and sharp-eyed Star Trek Online fans will have noticed a few familiar ships in the premiere episode. Arc Games confirmed that four Star Trek Online vessels are now canon, with a few more from the animated series Lower Decks.

To celebrate this news, Arc Games has some ships and a special Picard uniform on sale in-game from March 3, 8 am PT/ 11 am ET/ 4 pm GMT until March 10, 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET/ 6 pm GMT. Players will be able to get their hands on the new Inquiry class ship in the Lobi Store for the first time, costing 1200 Lobi. And there's more good news—you'll also get 20% off in the Lobi Store Sale, meaning it'll only set you back 960 Lobi.

The three Zen Store ships that are being canonised are the Gargarin, the Reliant and the Sutherland, which will all be on sale with 30% off. Finally, there's the Ross, which is part of Star Trek Online's 10th Anniversary 10 Ship Legendary Bundle, and the 2399 Picard Uniform.

It's great to see Star Trek Online involved in the main canon, particularly alongside Picard's story as we head into Season 2. Thomas Marrone and Hector Ortiz, Star Trek Online's Associate Art Director and Senior Concept Artist respectively, collaborated with the production team behind Picard to design the U.S.S. Stargazer, which is a Sagan-class vessel fitted with Borg technology, as confirmed by Cryptic. If that doesn't get you excited for Season 2, I don't know what will.