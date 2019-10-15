Google Stadia Founder's Edition is launching on November 19

Founder's Editions of Google Stadia will start appearing in just over a month, on November 19 for early adopters who preordered the streaming device, at which point you'll be able to start playing the likes of Red Dead Redemption 2 on everything from your PC to supported phones.

Stadia Founder's Editions and Premier Editions—which replaced the former after it sold out—will start being sent out in the order in which they were bought, and you'll be sent an activation code when your package ships that lets you set up you account and Stadia Pro, which you'll have access to for three months. It's normally $10 a month.

Stadia Pro subscriptions net members additional games for "free", starting with Destiny 2: The Collection. Other benefits include 4K streaming at 60fps with 5.1 surround sound, as well as game discounts.

You'll be able to start streaming games from 9 am PT/5 pm BST on November 19.