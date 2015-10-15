Square Enix wants you to make Just Cause 3's launch trailer

Square Enix and Avalanche are pretty good at making Just Cause 3 trailers, but they want you, the 'community' to do the launch trailer for their open world destruction game, for a chance to win $5000 worth of stuff. That stuff includes a high-end PC, a collector's edition of the game, and loads of audio editing kit, so it might be worth a punt if making fan trailers is your bag.

Your video must be between one and two minutes long, and they'll be judged by Avalanche and Square Enix across three categories: Best Use of Audio, Best Humour, and Best Action. From those they'll pick an overall winner, give them the aforementioned prizes, and declare their creation to be Just Cause 3's official launch trailer.

To help you make the trailer, the developer and publisher are providing a kit full of gameplay footage and licensed music, but you can safely ignore all that if you'd prefer. You'll need to submit your entry by the end of November 12—you'll also need to reside in an 'eligible country', so be sure to check the small print at the following link.

The full details of how to enter the competition are here.