Popular

Splinter Cell Blacklist E3 trailer features graphic violence, goggles, and a new Sam Fisher

By

Things have changed for Sam Fisher since 2010's Splinter Cell Conviction. No longer on the run - or at least, not in quite the same way - the E3 reveal trailer for Splinter Cell Blacklist shows him in charge of Third... er, Fourth Echelon, along with a cast of returning characters. Not returning, however, is Michael Ironside, the voice actor who has played Sam since the first game in the series.

Ubisoft have put out a video introducing new actor Eric Johnson and explaining the reasoning behind the change. It's worth a watch, if only to see what it looks like when Michael Ironside's voice comes out of an actual human being. Check it out below.

The six minutes of in-game footage put out during yesterday's Microsoft E3 conference show a game that seems a little wider in scope than Conviction, but retains a few of that game's quirks: particularly an enthusiasm for wince-inducing interrogation sequences. Mark and execute also makes as return, albeit in a refined, more fluid form. Sam still aparrently needs to break something's neck before he's capable of executing a series of snap headshots, a facet of his personality that I still don't really understand. Does shearing someone's vertebrae help him focus?

According to the presentation there'll be a new co-op campaign - one of Conviction's stand-out features - as well as Mercs vs. Spies competitive play. Sam also has a crossbow gadget now, because, well, bows.

What's your take on the new Sam Fisher, readers?

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
See comments