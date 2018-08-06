Spice up your No Man's Sky Next planets with this colorful mod

No Man's Sky modders are hard at work in the wake of the game's long-awaited Next expansion. While modders like Redmas crank out revamped vehicles and creatures ( among many other impressive mods ), modders like cryogen4000 are adding nice little touches to the galaxy through mods like this one, which makes ringed planets more colorful.

You can get cryogen4000's Colourful Planet Rings mod on Nexus Mods . It pretty much speaks for itself: it "makes all planet rings randomly colourful." Cryogen says he'll update the mod with new color variations, and if they're anything like the current ones, they'll be pretty darn pretty. Have a look: